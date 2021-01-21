AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 119,329 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,329 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of National Vision worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Vision by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Vision by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.20 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

