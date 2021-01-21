AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 21,385 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2,544.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,125. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.01 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

