AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 255,613 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,613 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.49% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,600 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

