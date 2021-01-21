AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 55,449 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,449 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.15% of ASGN worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

ASGN opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

