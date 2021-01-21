AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 60,668 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,668 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of RealPage worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of RP stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. RealPage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. RealPage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.