AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,215 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Hostess Brands worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock valued at $51,466,899. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

