AMLT (AMLT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,519.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. AMLT has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00061527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00518888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.44 or 0.03812747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.