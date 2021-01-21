AmonD Achieves Market Cap of $863,475.15 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. AmonD has a market cap of $863,475.15 and approximately $30,324.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.
About AmonD
According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “
AmonD Coin Trading
AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.
