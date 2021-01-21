Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $24.31 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,123.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $24.31 or 0.00076535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.