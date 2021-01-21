Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 6.9%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,339,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,762,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $42,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.
