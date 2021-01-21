Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading Down 6.9%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,339,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,762,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $42,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,419,658 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

