Analysts Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 315,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

