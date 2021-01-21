Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AVAL opened at $6.72 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.