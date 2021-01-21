Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

HSIC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Henry Schein by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.