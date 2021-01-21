Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

HSIC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 417,250 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Henry Schein by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

