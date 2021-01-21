Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the highest is $4.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $18.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $167.29 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $171.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

