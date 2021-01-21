Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.70). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.