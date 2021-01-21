Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.70). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

