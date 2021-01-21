Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $5.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings of $5.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.90 and the highest is $5.40. Lithia Motors reported earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $17.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.08.

NYSE LAD traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.17. 16,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average is $255.48. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $644,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 68.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

