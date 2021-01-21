Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.43. 154,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,313. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

