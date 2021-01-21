Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to post $40.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $187.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 15,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

