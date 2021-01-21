Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Savara posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 542,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

