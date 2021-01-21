Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $527.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.88 million and the highest is $554.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $743.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 67.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 122.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 298.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

