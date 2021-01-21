Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.59. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.35.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $295.40 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $310.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average is $240.46.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

