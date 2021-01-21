Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of UPLD opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney C. Favaron sold 25,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,831 shares of company stock worth $3,200,057. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Upland Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

