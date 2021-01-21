Analysts Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,905. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.