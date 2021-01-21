Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

