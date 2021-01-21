Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $118.55 on Monday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $17,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

