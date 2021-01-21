Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will report $262.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.60 million. Ameresco posted sales of $306.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $980.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,235 shares of company stock valued at $44,587,979 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameresco by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

