Analysts Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.42. 2,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,053. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $302.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.98.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $994,486.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,871,438 shares of company stock valued at $701,566,271. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 396,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

