Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.57.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $381.45. 24,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,325. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.58 and a 200 day moving average of $394.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

