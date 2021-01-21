Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.48). GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,362,066. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.15.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

