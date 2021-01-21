Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $2,554,348. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

