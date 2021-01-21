Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $527.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.40 million. Rollins posted sales of $505.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.