Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $97.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.60 million and the lowest is $97.51 million. Upwork reported sales of $80.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $364.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $437.51 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $438.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,068 shares of company stock worth $5,756,824. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

