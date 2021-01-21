Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $410,907.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,694. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

