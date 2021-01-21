Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.