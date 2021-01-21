Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS: CICOY) recently:

1/20/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China. "

1/18/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – COSCO SHIPPING was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CICOY stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

