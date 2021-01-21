Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently:

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/20/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $105.00.

1/12/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $138.00.

1/11/2021 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $101.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

12/15/2020 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $28,407,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,386,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

