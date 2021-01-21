Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 21st (EADSY, EAR, ENLV, EXN, FLWS, FSI, FUPBY, GNTY, GRFS, GTES)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 21st:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

