Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 20.90% 8.15% 6.50% Lufax N/A N/A N/A

21.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.84%. Lufax has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Lufax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 10.32 $10.20 million $0.04 733.25 Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Summary

Sprott beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

