Analyzing Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bankinter shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Schaeffler has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schaeffler and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.08 $479.36 million $1.15 6.52 Bankinter $2.16 billion 2.37 $616.74 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Schaeffler.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schaeffler and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schaeffler 1 2 3 0 2.33 Bankinter 3 3 1 0 1.71

Profitability

This table compares Schaeffler and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schaeffler -4.62% -25.97% -4.59% Bankinter N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bankinter beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. This division also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. Its Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides components and systems for rotary and linear movements, as well as services, maintenance products, and monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschrÃ¤nkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, socially responsible funds, Bankinter funds, other managers' funds, and themed funds; retirement funds and regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and structured products and services. In addition, it offers home, life, funeral, health, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as real estate management services; telephone assistance services; asset management services; venture capital and fund management services; consulting services; recovery services; vehicle checks and travel assistance services; vehicle repair services; specialized home repairs and improvements services; and cards and consumer finance services, as well as services for motorcycle users. Further, the company holds and purchases securities; issues debt securities; operates as special purpose vehicle; and operates as a credit institution. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 367 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental EspaÃ±ol, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

