Anchor 1-Day Volume Hits $17,756.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.22 million and $17,756.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
