Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Shares Up 0%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 15,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

