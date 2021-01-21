Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AAUKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

