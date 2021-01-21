Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a PE ratio of -184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.