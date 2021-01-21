Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,399 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

