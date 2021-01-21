Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $72.79 million and $138.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00061389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00519655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.81 or 0.03797892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

