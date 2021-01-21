ankrETH (aEth) 24 Hour Volume Hits $370,477.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ankrETH has a market cap of $29.80 million and approximately $370,477.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,016.05 or 0.03175019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.