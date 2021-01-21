Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 984.44 ($12.86).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,541 ($20.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. Antofagasta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,465.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,166.76. The company has a market cap of £15.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

