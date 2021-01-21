Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$20.14 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.