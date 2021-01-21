Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Investec raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$20.14 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
