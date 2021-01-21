Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.62. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,164,202 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.00.
Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 683,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.
Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)
Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
