Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.62. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,164,202 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 518,183 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 683,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.