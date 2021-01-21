AorTech International (LON:AOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.50

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and traded as high as $126.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 7,419 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.66.

AorTech International Company Profile (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AorTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AorTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.